A crocheted Bernie Sanders doll raised more than $40k for charity in an online auction

A handmade crocheted doll inspired by the viral inauguration meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders raised more than $40,000 for Meals on Wheels America when it was sold in an online auction Tuesday.

The maker of the doll, Tobey King, placed it up for auction on eBay, promising 100% of the profits to the charity.

"I was talking with another crafter friend who told me Bernie had just sold some hoodies and donated all the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont, and I knew that that is what I wanted to do with the doll I made," said King, owner of Tobey Time Crochet. "With the attention it was getting I was hopeful Meals on Wheels would get a good donation."

The starting bid for the handmade doll Saturday was only 99 cents, but by Tuesday the item had 167 bids with a winning bid of $20,300. An eBay spokesperson told CNN in a statement that it was "inspired" by King's decision to donate the proceeds and that the company would be matching the winning bid to "help support even more people in need."

That means the total raised from the auction is more than $40,000.