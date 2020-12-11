A Florida man just paid off the past dues for 114 families at risk of having their utilities shut off

"We're not cutting customers off. We're not disconnecting them for nonpayment until they are more than 60 days past due," Oliver said.

The check Esmond wrote covered the bills for people who were 60 days past due, she says. The balance after that covered those who were more than 30 days overdue and had a Covid-19 deferral, as they were directly affected by the virus.

"Even though our country and our city is currently going through probably the most difficult years of some of our lifetimes, there are still people out there who are generous and kind and really do want to help others," Oliver said. "To have others within the community wanting to reach out and help their neighbors, now is more important than ever."

Esmond's generosity comes from a place of understanding. In the 1980s, his utilities were shut off.

"I have been down on my luck like people are today, where I had trouble paying bills and raising three daughters," he said. "The gas company shut the gas off and we didn't have any heat."

It happened to be the coldest winter he's ever experienced in the area, and temperatures were in the single digits, he says.