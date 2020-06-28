A man was fatally shot at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

A man was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where peaceful protesters have been gathering to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The shooting happened Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. A second shooting victim found at the Hall of Justice near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details on the person's gender.
The initial calls of shots fired came in around 9 p.m., the police said, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies at the park attempted life-saving measures on the man who died at the scene.
Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park as people scrambled for cover. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground.
Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation. No information about arrests, possible suspects and the victims' identities and ages was immediately released. Officials did not immediately release additional information.
"I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered," said Mayor Greg Fischer.
"It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene." — CNN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.