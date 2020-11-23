'A national embarrassment': Christie rips into president's legal team

"They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud," he said.

"Listen," Christie concluded, "I have been a supporter of the President's. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen."

"If you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn't exist," he went on. "The country is what has to matter the most. As much as I'm a strong Republican and I love my party, it's the country that has to come first."

Later Sunday, Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis attempted to distance themselves from Powell, saying she "is practicing law on her own." Their statement comes just days after Powell joined Giuliani and Ellis for a wild news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters and a week after the President announced on Twitter that Powell was joining his legal team.