A special Obamacare enrollment period opens Monday. Here's what you need to know

Uninsured Americans who want to buy Affordable Care Act coverage have another three months to do so, thanks to an executive order President Joe Biden signed last month.
The federal Obamacare exchange, healthcare.gov, reopens for a special enrollment period on Monday. Most states that run their own marketplaces are also doing the same or are extending their sign-up season for several more weeks.
The president is hoping that some of the 15 million uninsured people eligible for Affordable Care Act policies — 9 million of whom qualify for federal financial assistance — will participate. Individuals making up to about $51,000 and families of four earning up to about $104,800 are eligible for subsidies.
Awareness of Obamacare coverage and premium subsidies remains fairly low, even though the exchanges first opened in 2014. Just under two-thirds of uninsured adults said they had heard nothing or only a little about financial assistance for policies, according to an Urban Institute study conducted in September. The Trump administration slashed Obamacare's marketing budget by 90% during its term.
"There are millions of people, literally, in the country who aren't enrolled because they don't even know they are eligible for something," said Joel Ario, managing director of Manatt Health Solutions and former health official in the Obama administration.
About 9 out of 10 enrollees in healthcare.gov receive subsidies, and three-quarters of consumers are eligible for financial assistance that would lower their premium to $50 or less a month, according to the agency.
Still, it's unclear how many people will turn to the exchanges over the next three months.
More Americans have appeared to hold on to job-based coverage than expected, while many of those who have lost their employment and most of their income have turned to Medicaid. Between February and September, Medicaid enrollment jumped by more than 6.6 million people, or 10.3%, according to federal data.
But more people flocked to the federal Affordable Care Act exchange during the most recent open enrollment period, which ran for six weeks in November and December. That's the first time sign ups increased under the Trump administration. The number of new consumers for 2021 slid somewhat, however. Roughly 8.3 million people selected plans in total.
Anyone who loses job-based health insurance coverage is eligible to sign up on the exchanges within 60 days of becoming uninsured. Enrollment in the first five months of 2020 jumped to nearly half a million people, up 46% from the same period the year before, the Trump administration said in June. — CNN