A special Obamacare enrollment period opens Monday. Here's what you need to know

About 9 out of 10 enrollees in healthcare.gov receive subsidies, and three-quarters of consumers are eligible for financial assistance that would lower their premium to $50 or less a month, according to the agency.

Still, it's unclear how many people will turn to the exchanges over the next three months.

More Americans have appeared to hold on to job-based coverage than expected, while many of those who have lost their employment and most of their income have turned to Medicaid. Between February and September, Medicaid enrollment jumped by more than 6.6 million people, or 10.3%, according to federal data.

But more people flocked to the federal Affordable Care Act exchange during the most recent open enrollment period, which ran for six weeks in November and December. That's the first time sign ups increased under the Trump administration. The number of new consumers for 2021 slid somewhat, however. Roughly 8.3 million people selected plans in total.

Anyone who loses job-based health insurance coverage is eligible to sign up on the exchanges within 60 days of becoming uninsured. Enrollment in the first five months of 2020 jumped to nearly half a million people, up 46% from the same period the year before, the Trump administration said in June. — CNN