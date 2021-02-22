A third of Texans still have issues with their water supply after widespread power outages

Water service remained disrupted for nearly a third of Texas residents Sunday evening, a lingering consequence of the widespread power outages from devastating winter weather and an unprepared infrastructure.

While that number decreased by several million over the course of the day, more than 1,200 public water systems still reported disruptions in service, with many leading to boil-water notices, according to Gary Rasp, media specialist for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The issues were still affecting more than 8.8 million people — or roughly a third of the state's population of 29 million — spread across 199 counties as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

The water issues are part of the sprawling impacts of extensive blackouts: families forced to sleep in frigid homes and cars, scavenge for a hot meal, forgo medical treatment or use melted snow to flush the toilet.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said around 30,000 people remained without power in his state.

"Based upon the speed that I've seen power get restored, I suspect that all power will be fully restored across the state of Texas to every house either later tonight or tomorrow," Abbott said.