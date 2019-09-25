A couple in Austria had ordered dresses online from a retailer in the Netherlands, but instead found bags filled with nearly 25,000 ecstasy tablets.
The woman, 58, first mistook the purple pills for decorative stones, police said, but on closer inspection she and her husband realized they were probably stimulants and returned the package to their post office in Linz, Upper Austria.
Police said one of the packages did contain the two dresses; the second had 24,800 Ecstasy tablets worth at least $205,000.
The Netherlands is one of the world's largest drug producers and earlier this year Dutch customs officials reported that the amount of ecstasy and amphetamines being sent in the post had tripled from 2016 to 2018.
An investigation by Austrian police determined that the package had been bound for Scotland, where police were investigating.