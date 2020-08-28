Activists plan 'March on Washington' 57 years after MLK's history-making speech

(CNN) -- Martin Luther King III was five years old when his father stood before a quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke the words "I have a dream."
Exactly 57 years have passed since crowds packed each inch of the National Mall to demand civil rights and economic opportunity. In some ways, a lot has changed. In others, much has stayed the same.
So King will be in the nation's capital on Friday, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton and tens of thousands of other expected attendees, for another March on Washington.
The march will be a commemoration of a seminal moment in US history. It will also be also a commitment to continuing many of the same fights: ending police violence, dismantling systemic racism and ensuring access to the ballot box.
"Dad would be very proud that people are coming together to stand up against injustice," King told CNN. "But certainly very sad that we're still attempting to get justice."
Friday's event -- called the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" -- will bring to an end a devastating week, one that saw yet another Black man shot by police. It follows a summer that has seen a global outcry over the killings of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. And it takes place in the midst of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color.
Adding to the urgency for organizers is the November election, the lead-up to which has been marked by a divisive and toxic presidential campaign.
President Donald Trump has downplayed police violence against Black Americans and characterized protests in US cities as a descent into lawlessness. Meanwhile, policy changes at the US Postal Service, along with Trump's efforts to discredit mail-in voting, have prompted concerns about disenfranchisement.
Still, given the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, King says he is optimistic that the tides are turning.
"We are on the way to a resolution, I believe, because the consciousness is awakened," King said. "I don't think these young people are going to stop. I think they're going to continue to demand justice."
Sharpton announced the march on June 4 as he delivered a eulogy for George Floyd. Though he had discussed it briefly with King and others, the announcement happened on the spur of the moment, while he was "moved by the spirit," King said.
The march would be led by families that "know the pain" and know what it's like to be "neglected," Sharpton said at the service.
Those families -- whose loved ones include Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and most recently, Jacob Blake -- are among those addressing the crowds expected along the reflecting pool.
Activists are also calling on the Senate to pass police reform legislation named after Floyd, which the House approved in June.
The bill -- titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 -- would overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, ban chokeholds at the federal level and establish a national registry of police misconduct, among other provisions.
That demand for police accountability is a priority King said his father would be focusing on today, were he still alive.
"Dad wanted to essentially eradicate what he called the triple evils of poverty, racism and he said 'militarism,'" King said. "I have sort of changed it to violence: poverty, racism and violence."
Friday's march will also honor the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who spent his life fighting for voting rights.
At 23, Lewis was one of the youngest keynote speakers at original march in 1963. He was also its last surviving speaker.s and hand sanitizer will be provided on site.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.