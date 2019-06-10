Subscribe for 99¢
Tony highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women

Bryan Cranston accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Network" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

The Tony Awards got a little political on Sunday night, as the actor who won for best leading actor saluted journalists and got in a dig at Donald Trump.

While accepting the award for his role in "Network," - in which Bryan Cranston played a fed-up news anchor, he saluted "real journalists around the world." 

"(Journalists) are actually in the line of fire in pursuit of the truth," Cranston said, earning cheers from the audience at New York's Radio City Music Hall. "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people."

The "Breaking Bad" star elaborated on his charged comments while talking to reporters backstage afterward, USA Today reported.

"It's absurd to think that the media is the enemy of the people," Cranston said. "If that message keeps getting propagated over and over and over again, sometimes it starts to seep in. And the perception of the truth is often more important than the truth, because if people believe it, it doesn't matter whether it's true or not.

"So the opposite message has to continue to be put out there, whether it's diversity or the fight against the media or women's reproductive rights or voting rights," Cranston continued. "It's important to keep sounding the alarm."

Cranston went on to explain that he doesn't use social media because "I don't need to be the recipient of a bombardment of negativity and vilification, because I speak out about a lot of things. I want to speak my truth. If you don't agree with that, that's OK."

"Network" marks the second Tony win for Cranston, 63, who in 2014 also won best actor for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in "All the Way." He most recently appeared on screen in January with Kevin Hart in "The Upside."

