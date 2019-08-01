Flying with a sweet potato can get the attention of the TSA - just ask Kevin Bacon.
The actor last month posted a photo of a sweet potato on Instagram and said it got flagged by TSA agents. "If I saw this on the x-ray, I would have searched by bag as well."
During an interview on "The Tonight Show" this week, the 61-year-old actor and musician talked about his encounter with the TSA. He said he was making a five hour flight to Los Angeles and knew he would be hungry after he arrived, so he threw a sweet potato in his suitcase.
A TSA agent saw something strange in Bacon's bag and called him over.
Bacon said he told him: "I was like, 'I think it's my sweet potato.'"
It was, and he flew on without incident.