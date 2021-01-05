 Skip to main content
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive, spokesman had to correct earlier reports she died
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive, spokesman had to correct earlier reports she died

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and '’70s Show' star, hospitalized

FILE - Actress Tanya Roberts poses for photos at the grand opening of the musical comedy "The Producers" at the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 9, 2007. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist Mike Pingel earlier Monday, Jan. 4 2021. Pingel told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, is alive but in poor condition. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, despite reports to the contrary, her representative confirmed.

Spokesman Mike Pingle said Roberts' husband Lance thought he had said goodbye to her for the last time Sunday, so Pingle sent out a press statement confirming Roberts’ death prematurely.

“Oh my God, he’s distraught,” Pingle said of Roberts’ husband.

“He had seen Tanya, he had hugged her. I took him in for the last rites. He was very distraught. It was just a miscommunication that went horribly wrong. She’s still in the hospital and it’s very dire,” Pingle told the Daily News.

“After seeing her, he felt that she had passed,” Pingle said. “(Then) the doctors from Cedars Sinai called him and told him at 10 a.m. that she had not passed last night but it is dire. Please keep her in your prayers.”

The former Bond girl who also starred in “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show,” is 65.

Her death was first reported by TMZ on Sunday.

The outlet said Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve after returning from a walk with her dogs and was placed on a ventilator.

A source told the Daily News that Roberts is battling a viral infection unrelated to COVID-19. — NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

