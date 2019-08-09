Being "white and privileged" makes actress Rosanna Arquette feel shame.
The actress, 59, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say "I'm sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me." In the wake of blowback over that tweet, the "Pulp Fiction" actress has made her account private.
Plenty of people reacted strongly to Arquette's tweets, saing she took full advantage of her privilege. Some also said they were embarrassed by her and that she was a "white-hating white woman."
Her representative, Danny Deraney, told USA Today that the "FBI did tell her to make her profile private."
During an apperanace on "The Wrap" on Thursday, the actress said: "There are very toxic and vicious people on social media. Threatening and cruel."