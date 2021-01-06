After a freezer filled with COVID-19 vaccines broke, a California hospital scrambled to administer more than 800 doses in about 2 hours

When a freezer that was used to store the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a northern California hospital broke, officials soon realized they only had about two hours to administer the more than 800 doses that were inside.

And they took on the challenge.

The executive team at Mendocino County's Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center was notified during a safety inspection Monday morning that a freezer was found to be at room temperature, Judson Howe, of Adventist Health, told CNN. And the alarm that was supposed to alert staff of the temperature change had also malfunctioned.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna's vaccine can be stored in normal freezers and does not require ultra-cold transportation. But at room temperature, the vaccine has a shelf life of about 12 hours, Howe said.

Hospital officials contacted Moderna but did not hear back. So, the hospital decided to race the clock and administer the vaccines.

"It was our main focus to make sure that we got every single vaccine into every arm. We reached out to the county public health officer and informed them of the situation and with a collaborative approach, we were able to administer all 830 vaccines in a matter of two hours," Howe said.