After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's long-in-coming campaign shakeup rearranged some big job titles but isn't likely to change the identity of the person truly in charge of day-to-day operations: Jared Kushner.
Kushner wields his influence quietly and is rarely a presence in the campaign's suburban Washington headquarters. Fittingly, he was nowhere to be seen Thursday when, in an emotional changing of the guard meeting, campaign manager Brad Parscale surrendered his title to onetime deputy Bill Stepien.
Facing strong electoral headwinds, it was Trump who demoted Parscale and elevated Stepien. But Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, is expected to remain the driving force behind a political operation built to respond to Trump's instincts and give him another four years in office.
Parscale's ouster reflects Trump's willingness to shake things up as the coronavirus blocks him from holding his trademark rallies and as he grapples with polls showing him significantly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to some of the seven campaign officials and Republicans who discussed the shakeup on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
But it also shows a new willingness by Trump to diversify his inner circle, even if Kushner remains at the helm. Some Republican Party officials and outside allies have been encouraging Trump to listen to a broader array of political advice, believing that Kushner has filled the president's ear with voices that echo Kushner's.
That process began when Trump first elevated Stepien to senior adviser and returned Jason Miller to the campaign last month. Parscale, for his part, was once the hand-picked choice of Kushner, but the president's son-in-law was among those who have soured on him in recent weeks.
Kushner's White House portfolio is so vast that it has become fodder for late-night comics. But he also has been the ultimate decision-maker on the campaign, and some Trump allies said Parscale was paying the price for Kushner's own lack of political expertise.
Despite the deficits, the campaign on Thursday began its new chapter with typical bravado.
"We have a better team, better voter information, a better ground game, better fundraising, and most importantly, a better candidate with a better record," Stepien said. "With 109 days left, our goal is clear — to win each day we have left until Election Day."
Trump's willingness to accept new counsel was already in the works ahead of Wednesday's shakeup, and some advisers were heartened by his speech this week in the Rose Garden that, although meandering, contained his most sustained attacks against Biden.
Trump was finally framing the election as a choice between two visions of America — not just a referendum on his own divisive presidency. In recent days he has repeatedly underscored the campaign's new dystopian theme that Biden is under the control of leftist elements determined to destroy the American way of life.
Kushner has long been the driving force behind the campaign, which some Republicans felt had failed in recent months to negatively define Biden. The former vice president has risen in the polls as he largely stayed out of sight and as Trump's own political standing spiraled during a pandemic that has killed nearly 140,000 Americans and put tens of millions out of work.
Parscale's fate was sealed last month when he hyped a million ticket requests for the president's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that ended up drawing just 6,000 people. A furious Trump was left staring at a sea of empty seats.
Now, with just six weeks left before early voting begins in some states, polls show the president is trailing Biden in battleground states across the map, and those margins are only growing as COVID-19 ravages scores of states. It appears increasingly likely the election will be defined by Trump's handling of the pandemic and the resulting economic collapse.
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.