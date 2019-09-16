Two men face criminal charges for walking onto Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.
Kimberly Guilliams tells KTMF-TV in Missoula, Montana, she saw the men leaning directly over the geyser to take photos Tuesday.
Going off boardwalks in Yellowstone's thermal areas is dangerous and illegal. Old Faithful erupts with boiling hot water about once every hour.
Park officials say the men have been summoned to appear in federal court. They haven't identified the two men.
Several people have been cited over the years for wandering onto Yellowstone's most famous geyser. Several others have been seriously burned by falling or stepping into the park's thermal features.
A woman who saw the two men, Kimberly Guilliams, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sunday that the men's actions were "complete stupidity."
"They just didn't care, and we couldn't believe that they thought that was OK."
She took photos of the two men and reported them to National Park rangers. She also posted the photos
Guilliams quickly took photos of the men, whose names have not been released, and reported them to National Park rangers.
Guilliams called the actions of the men "complete stupidity." (See her photos here.)
"My family and I just couldn't believe what was happening," Guilliams told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sunday. "They just didn't care and we couldn't believe that they thought that that was OK."
National Parks officials confirmed to KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, that the two suspects were charged with thermal trespassing and have been ordered to appear in court in December.