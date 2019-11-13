For fans who have watched the long-running NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," those days may be coming to an end.
TVLine reported on Tuesday that the entire cast had been released from their contracts, and Variety reported that the show will go on "indefinite hiatus" at month's end.
But at least one star of the show, Chandler Massey, said it does not mean the soap opera is cancelled.
Massey, who plays Will Horton, tweeted that "we are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule."
The series debuted in November 1965. It reportedly shoots months in advance and has enough content to air episodes through next summer.
NBC has not responded to request for comment from USA Today.
The soap opera has won several Daytime Emmy Awards during its long run, including the outstanding drama series title in 1978, 2013, 2015 and 2018. It has followed the trials and travails of the Hortons, the Bradys, the DiMeras in the fictional town of Salem.