A 14-year-old traveling alone from North Carolina to Sweden instead got put on a flight headed to Germany.
United Airlines apologized to the family, said the boy's mother, Brenda Berg.
Berg, who detailed the travel troubles that happened Sunday in a series of tweets, said her son was traveling alone from Raleigh, N.C., to Sweden and got put on the wrong connecting flight headed to Germany.
His flight leg from Raleigh to Newark, New Jersey, was on United Airlines, with the intention of connecting to Sweden on Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). However, a United Airlines employee brought him to the wrong flight, and he was put on a Eurowings flight to Dusseldorf, Germany instead, his mother said.
A series of a dozen tweets by the teen's mother, Brenda Berg, detailed the incident. The first tweet was directed at United and SAS: "@United @SAS my son is in the wrong plane!!! EWR you put him on a plane to Germany!!!!"
It has now been 3 hours since my 14yo son said “I think they put me on the wrong plane and it is about to take off for Germany (instead of Sweden!).” @United still has not called back and our son is on his own in @EWR. #NeverUnitedAir— Brenda Berg (@BrendaBerg) June 30, 2019
In an email to USA Today, an airline spokesman said "we have been in frequent contact with the young man's family to confirm his safety and to apologize for this issue."
Airline officials said that the boarding for the flights to Sweden and to Germany were done simultaneously at neighboring gates. Once the teenager was on board and the cabin crew was alerted to the error, the plane returned to the gate and the boy was rebooked on another flight to Sweden five hours later.
The Berg family had paid the unaccompanied minor fee that is supposed to ensure an underage traveler gets assistance from airline workers to travel safely. The boy texted his parents when he got on the plane, remarking that a lot of the passengers were speaking Germaon on the flight. That's when he realized he had been placed on the wrong plane.