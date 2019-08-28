No one likes paying for checked bags on an airplane, but paying for it at the airport no longer has to be the way to go for United Airlines travelers.
The airline added the option this month to let travelers pay bag fees any time after they buy a ticket, USA Today reports.
Previously, payment was made when a traveler checked in online or arrived at the airport.
United is the first major airline to offer the service, according to Linda Jojo, the airline's executive vice president of technology and chief digital officer.
"The impetus is to allow our customers to be able to interact with us and purchase things when they want to,'' Jojo said.
Travelers cannot pay for the bag when they book their ticket, as discounters Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant allow, but can do so any time after it's ticketed. Unlike the budget airlines, though, United's bag fees are the same regardless of when you pay them: $30 for the first bag and $40 for the second.
"It's a great option,'' Jojo said, adding that it should help business travelers better keep track of expenses.