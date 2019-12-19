Airplane mode may yield to cell phone calls on flights

Air travel annoyances already include crowds, weather delays and small seats. But you might need to add loud talkers using their cell phones at 35,000 feet.
The technology to support midair cell phone calls exists right now, but it doesn't happen. Yet.
Just about every plane that offers WiFi has the bandwidth to support voice over the internet, and several international airlines allow voice calls on certain routes already. Still, at least on domestic US flights, voice calls are forbidden for four distinct reasons: flight attendants, public perception, concerns about safety and US law.
Airline officials won't even consider in-flight cell-phone calls until or unless they feel there is overwhelming demand from customers to provide the service, according to Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel industry analysis firm in San Francisco. Even then, airlines still may not cave in.
"No matter how you look at it, allowing cell phone calls on planes is controversial," he says. "These are precisely the kinds of issues airlines tend to avoid addressing unless they must."
Flight attendants are currently the biggeste barrier to allowing voice calls in the air. People who work in airplane cabins say the idea of allowing passengers unfettered in-flight phone use would lead to chaos, conflict and downright craziness in flight. As such, they oppose phone use vociferously.
Flight attendants are already tasked with managing overhead bin use, monitoring drink intake among unruly passengers and mediating fights between seat-recliners and passengers who don't recline.
Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, a union representing 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines, says her colleagues don't want to take on any more policing of passengers' social behaviors.
"We are strongly against voice calls on planes," she wrote in a recent email. In another, she doubled down with all caps: "NO CELL PHONES."
And opposition from flight attendants has power. They've had major influence on certain decisions regarding domestic passenger travel. In recent years, they've been at the forefront of efforts to get airlines to control unruly passengers. In the 1980s, they led the charge against cigarettes in cabins, which ultimately led to full-fledged bans on in-flight smoking by 2000.
On the issue of in-flight cell phone calls, flight attendants say that passengers inevitably would offend some neighbors by being too loud, and arguments would surely follow.
Among the travel experts and the traveling public, feelings about allowing voice calls in the air are mixed.
Much like the flight attendants, a vocal contingent of passengers has emerged as opponents of loud noise, insisting that an open environment for in-flight cell-phone calls will create an "annoying" cacophony of chaos in the skies and undoubtedly trigger disagreements about what volume is appropriate.