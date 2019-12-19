Airplane mode may yield to cell phone calls on flights

FILE - This Oct. 31, 2013 file photo shows a plane passenger checking her cell phone before a flight in Boston. While one government agency considers allowing cellphone calls on passenger planes, another now wants to ban them. The Transportation Department signals that it wants to impose a ban on inflight cellphone calls, just two months after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to pursue lifting the current ban. The FCC regulates wireless communications, while the transportation department regulates issues affecting airline passengers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)