Airport privatization is dead. Here's why.
0 comments

Airport privatization is dead. Here's why.

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Lambert International Airport gears up for holiday travelers

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is gearing up for the holiday travel season on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The busiest days for military personnel traveling through the airport starts on Friday, Dec. 20th and continues through New Year's. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s announcement Friday that she would effectively kill the exploration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator came amid a steady but growing chorus of opposition, some visible and some behind the scenes.

The final straw may have been concerns raised by prominent business groups Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council, made up of CEOs of many of the region’s largest companies. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said some business leaders felt the city’s effort had left them in the dark about privatization and concerned about transparency.

Read more from reporters Jacob Barker, Nassim Benchaabane and Annika Merrilees

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports