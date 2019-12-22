Airport privatization is dead. Here's why.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s announcement Friday that she would effectively kill the exploration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator came amid a steady but growing chorus of opposition, some visible and some behind the scenes.
The final straw may have been concerns raised by prominent business groups Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council, made up of CEOs of many of the region’s largest companies. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said some business leaders felt the city’s effort had left them in the dark about privatization and concerned about transparency.