Alarming rise in virus cases as Harvard doctor warns of 200K death toll by September

NEW YORK (AP) — States are rolling back lockdowns, but the coronavirus isn't done with the U.S.
Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.
In Arizona, hospitals have been told to prepare for the worst. Texas has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients than at any time before. And the governor of North Carolina said recent jumps caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.
There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus's spread.
The increase in infections pulled stocks down sharply Thursday on Wall Street, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,800 points lower and giving the S&P 500 its worst day in nearly three months. The infections deflated recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly from its worst crisis in decades.
The virus is also gradually fanning out.
“It is a disaster that spreads,” said Dr. Jay Butler, who oversees coronavirus response work at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It’s not like there’s an entire continental seismic shift and everyone feels the shaking all at once.”
On the same day the official total of U.S. COVID-19 cases hit the 2 million marker, a Harvard doctor warned that the national death toll could leap to 200,000 by autumn.
While some politicians, notably Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, believe the alarming tallies correlate to more expansive testing, Dr. Ashish Jha told “Today” on Thursday that this assumption doesn’t jibe with increased hospitalization rates in at least nine states.
“That’s coming from just more people getting sick and needing hospital care,” the Harvard Global Health Institute director said. “We’ve been so behind in our testing approach for months that we were missing most of the cases out there … . As testing has gotten better, we’ve identified more cases. Testing is a part of the story but certainly doesn’t explain the whole thing.”
As many states begin relaxing coronavirus shutdown restrictions after the coronavirus lockdown, many public health experts, including Jha, fear an upcoming second wave of infections. He told “Today” that the 200,000 death toll could be reached as early as September.
“This pandemic is going to be with us until next spring or summer when we have a vaccine,” explained Jha. “This is not faded.”
