Alaska health care worker hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

There are no plans to change the state’s vaccine schedule or dosing, the state’s chief medical, Dr. Anne Zink said Wednesday.

Multiple health care workers vaccinated Wednesday expressed continued confidence in the vaccine as a key tool to help bring the pandemic to an end.

”I’m worried that people are going to take that as an extra risk,” said Dr. David Scordino, medical director of emergency services at Alaska Regional Hospital. “It’s the same risk we take when we take any vaccination, when we take any medication. There’s always a small, small chance of something happening.

And while it was still quite early to understand exactly what happened in Juneau, Dr. Benjamin Westley, an Anchorage infectious disease specialist who treats some of the sickest COVID-19 patients in the city, noted that such reactions happen every year with flu shots.

And given the scale at which vaccinations are being distributed — to thousands of people daily — there are going to be reactions but it’s not surprising. To be sure, it might feel a bit surprising that the incident happened “in our own backyard,” Westley said, but he said it won’t be the last of such situations reported in the country or world. And it doesn’t change what was already known and understood about the vaccine, he said.