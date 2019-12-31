Alex Trebek talks about his cancer fight

Going through chemotherapy a second time made Alex Trebek aware that he might not have a lot of time left to live, so he feels as though he's got nothing to lose.
The longtime "Jeopardy!" host told ABC News that prayer and supporters have made him feel better since his diagnosis early in 2019.
"I have learned something in the past year and it's this: We don't know when we're going to die," Trebek said. "Because of the cancer diagnosis, it's no longer an open-ended life, it's a closed-ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I'm alive, about the impact that I've been having on their existence."
At one point, Trebek was told he was in "near remission" but when it returned he said they decided he would be willing to try a new protocol or treatement.
"I don't mind experimenting. I've got nothing to lose, so let's go for it."
In March, he revealed in a YouTube video he had been suffering from stomach pains before being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which he vowed to fight.
He told his wife of 29 years, Jean Trebek, first, but not right away, because "it was not devastating news to me."
"Throughout my life, I've always wondered about how courageous a human being I was," Trebek said. "I just look at it as it's a part of life. Does that mean I'm courageous because I'm dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I'd still have to deal with it."
Over the weekend, civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.