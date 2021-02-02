Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's a survivor of sexual assault while describing trauma of Capitol insurrection

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram Live broadcast Monday night that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

Ocasio-Cortez made the statement, which appeared to be one of the first times she has spoken in public about being a survivor, in contextualizing her trauma in the wake of the insurrection at the US Capitol last month. The New York Democrat went through a detailed account of her day on Jan. 6, recounting her experience during the riot.

She said those in Congress who are telling her "to move on," or even apologize, following the violent insurrection at the Capitol in January were using "the same tactics of abusers."

"The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize. These are the same tactics of abusers. And, um, I'm a survivor of sexual assault," Ocasio-Cortez said. The congresswoman did not share details of the assault.