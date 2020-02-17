All about honoring Kobe at NBA All-Star game

It has become one of the NBA's most revered traditions: On the morning of the NBA All-Star Game, the league pays tribute to retired players with what is called the Legends Brunch. It brings together about 3,000 guests, and every year a recent retiree with ties to the game's host city is honored.
When the game was in Los Angeles two years ago, the NBA wanted to honor Kobe Bryant.
He declined. He couldn't attend. His reason: his daughter Gianna Bryant had a game that morning.
"That said, to us, everything about his priorities," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Sunday as he recalled that conversation with Bryant.
This All-Star weekend was Michael Jordan's longtime home of Chicago, highlighted by a game where LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo served as captains — but it was, predictably and understandably, overshadowed by the mourning of Bryant.
Jennifer Hudson, wearing the Lakers' deep purple, performed a pregame tribute to Bryant and sang "For All We Know." Players on James' team wore Gianna's No. 2 on their jerseys and players on Antetokounmpo's team wore Kobe's No. 24 on theirs. And all players wore a patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the crash.
Common, in his pregame tribute to Chicago, also paid homage to Bryant, saying that "even in the darkest times, you'll feel Kobe's light."
Everyone at the All-Star Game on Sunday got a 24-page tribute published by Sports Illustrated devoted to Bryant's career. On the last page of text, just before the back cover, was a quote from Jordan: "I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me," it began. Next to that quote was a photo, Bryant guarding Jordan in 1997, sticking his tongue out much in the same way that the Bulls' guard often did.
And when the night was over, Kawhi Leonard was the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, given to the player voted as the biggest star of the All-Star Game — a trophy that Bryant hoisted four times.
It's been three weeks now since Bryant, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.
It's a doubly somber time for the NBA, since the league is also coming to grips with the Jan. 1 death of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern — the person credited for taking a fledgling league and turning it into one of the planet's most powerful sports brands, a multi-billion-dollar entity with a reach that touches nearly every outpost on earth. Stern was remembered as well at the Legends Brunch, and Silver drew a parallel between Bryant and his former boss.