Alright, alright: Matthew McConaughey demonstrates mask-making
There are how-to make a homemade mask videos, and then there's Matthew McConaughey's how-to video.

The Academy Award winning actor's latest Instagram how-to has him taking on the persona of "Bobby Bandito" and going on a mission to kill the coronavirus.

The video shows him walking in the woods with a cowboy hat plunked on his head and nailing a wanted poster for the virus to a tree. 

He quickly demonstrates how people can make a homemade face mask using a bandanna, rubber bands and a coffee filter. He also urges viewers to band together to beat the coronavirus "Bobby B style" and notes that masks are a powerful tool.

"Now remember," he advised, "stay at home. But if you gotta go, strap it on like so."

