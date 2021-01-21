 Skip to main content
Amanda Gorman impresses with recitation of 'The Hill We Climb'
Amanda Gorman impresses with recitation of 'The Hill We Climb'

At the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate, recited "The Hill We Climb," a poem in which she challenged Americans to "leave behind a country better than the one we were left" and unify.

