Amanda Gorman, inaugural poet, 'tailed' by security guard on her walk home

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate, said she was "tailed" and told "you look suspicious" by a security guard as she walked home Friday night.

"A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious.' I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology," Gorman wrote in a post on her verified Instagram account.

"This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she added.

In a later tweet, the 22-year-old said, "In a sense he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud."

America's youngest inaugural poet earned national acclaim on Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, "The Hill We Climb," as President Joe Biden took the oath of office.

It was mere days since a mob of armed Trump supporters wielding knives, bombs, and pepper spray stormed the Capitol.

The encounter with the security guard Gorman describes is reminiscent of police violence and aggression against Black Americans, whose deaths have sparked national movements, including #BlackLivesMatter.