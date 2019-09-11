FILE- In this May 15, 2015 file photo, visitors gather near the pools at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. As they have done 17 times before, a crowd of victims' relatives is expected at the site on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 to observe the anniversary the deadliest terror attack on American soil. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.
A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.
Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the U.S. embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.
"People say, 'Why do you stand here, year after year?'" Chundera Epps, a sister of Sept. 11 victim Christopher Epps, said at last year's ceremony at the World Trade Center. "Because soldiers are still dying for our freedom. First responders are still dying and being ill."
"We can't forget. Life won't let us forget," she added.
The anniversary ceremonies center on remembering the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes rammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001. All those victims' names are read aloud at the ground zero ceremony, where moments of silence and tolling bells mark the moments when the aircraft crashed and the trade center's twin towers fell.
But there has been growing awareness in recent years of the suffering of another group of people tied to the tragedy: firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to the wreckage and the toxins unleashed in it.
While research continues into whether those illnesses are tied to 9/11 toxins, a victims compensation fund for people with potentially Sept. 11-related health problems has awarded more than $5.5 billion so far. Over 51,000 people have applied.
After years of legislative gridlock, dwindling money in the fund and fervent activism by ailing first responders and their advocates, Congress this summer made sure the fund won't run dry . Trump, a Republican and a New Yorker who was in the city on 9/11, signed the measure in July.
The sick gained new recognition this year at the memorial plaza at ground zero, where the new 9/11 Memorial Glade was dedicated this spring.
The tribute features six large stacks of granite inlaid with salvaged trade center steel, with a dedication "to those whose actions in our time of need led to their injury, sickness, and death." No one is named specifically.
World Trade Center
A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them. (AP Photo/ William Kratzke)
WILLIAM KRATZKE
World Trade Center
A jet crashes into the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center, and the twin 110-story towers collapsed Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Moshe Bursuker)
MOSHE BURSURKER
World Trade Center
A fireball erupts from one of the World Trade Center towers as it is struck by the second of two airplanes in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of attacks that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Todd Hollis)
TODD HOLLIS
World Trade Center
A fireball explodes from one of the World Trade Center towers after a jet airliner crashed into the building Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. (AP Photo/Carmen Taylor)
CARMEN TAYLOR
World Trade Center
Smoke, flames and debris erupts from one of the World Trade Center towers as a plane strikes it Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The first tower was already burning following a terror attack minutes earlier. Terrorists crashed planes into the two buildings and collapsed both towers. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong)
CHAO SOI CHEONG
World Trade Center
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
World Trade Center
Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/David Karp)
DAVID KARP
Florida
President Bush's Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of the President to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
DOUG MILLS
World Trade Center
People hang out of broken windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center after a terrorist attack in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
World Trade Center
A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
World Trade Center
As seen from the New Jersey Turnpike near Kearny, N.J., smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York after airplanes crashed into both towers Tuesday, Sept.11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gene Boyars)
GENE BOYARS
World Trade Center
Deputy U.S. marshal Dominic Guadagnoli helps a women after she was injured in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
World Trade Center
The south tower begins to collapse as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins/FILE)
JIM COLLINS
World Trade Center
The south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
World Trade Center
Smoke and debris erupt from the south tower of the World Trade Center as it explodes after two jets crashed into the buildings Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. Terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a closely timed series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jerry Torrens)
JERRY TORRENS
World Trade Center
THEN--The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse following the terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Millenium Hilton hotel is in foreground. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
World Trade Center
The south tower of New York's World Trade Center collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
World Trade Center
The south tower of New York's World Trade Center collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
World Trade Center
The north tower of New York's World Trade Center begins to collapse Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the former landmark that brought both towers to the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
World Trade Center
The north tower of New York's World Trade Center begins to collapse after terrorists crashed two airplanes in the twin towers Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
World Trade Center
People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
World Trade Center
People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. (AP Photo/FILE/Suzanne Plunkett)
SUZANNE PLUNKETT
World Trade Center
People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken) MANDATORY CREDIT
DANIEL SHANKEN
World Trade Center
People run from the collapse of World Trade Center towers in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
SUZANNE PLUNKETT
World Trade Center
A man coated with ash and debris from the collapse of the World Trade Center south tower collects himself near City Hall in lower Manhattan Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
World Trade Center
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
World Trade Center
Pedestrians flee the area of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan following a terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
World Trade Center
People flee the scene near New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two planes into the towers Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of attacks that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
DIANE BONDAREFF
World Trade Center
Police officers and civilians run away from New York's World Trade Center after an additional explosion rocked the buildings Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001. In unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110-story World Trade Center towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust Tuesday morning after two hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into the sides of the twin symbols of American capitalism. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
LOUIS LANZANO
World Trade Center
Firemen rinse debris off using a hose after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Pentagon
A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as work continued at the Pentagon after a terrorist crashed a hijacked airliner into the building Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
RON EDMONDS
Pentagon
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, a helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building. Partial remains of several 9/11 victims were incinerated by a military contractor and sent to a landfill, a government report said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in the latest of a series of revelations about the Pentagon's main mortuary for the war dead. The terrorist-hijacked airliner that slammed into the west side of the Pentagon killed 184 people. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim, File)
HEESOON YIM
Pentagon
Rescue worker look over damage at the Pentagon Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Pentagon burst into flames and a portion of one side of the five-sided structure collapsed after the building was hit by an aircraft in an apparent terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Kamneko Pajic)
KAMENKO PAJIC
Pennsylvania
A makeshift altar, constructed for a worship service, overlooks the the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, in Shanksville, Pa. The plane was hijacked and crashed during Tuesday's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
GENE J. PUSKAR
World Trade Center
The Statue of Liberty can be seen at first light from a view from Jersey City, N.J., as the lower Manhattan skyline is seen though a thick smoke filled the sky early Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001. (AP Photo/Dan Loh)
DAN LOH
World Trade Center
Firefighters make their way through the rubble after two airliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York bringing down the landmark buildings Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
SHAWN BALDWIN
World Trade Center
The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris following the terrorist attack on the building in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs)
ALEX FUCHS
World Trade Center
Workers gather Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, to continue work at the site of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York. A large piece of the facade fallen from the one of the twin towers is in the background. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
World Trade Center
Rescue workers walk amid the rubble of New York's World Trade Center Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. After a surreal day where the world watched the twin towers crumble, rescue workers burrowed through a smoking mix of soot and rubble in a hunt for thousands of bodies from the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
SHAWN BALDWIN
World Trade Center
Firefighters, rescue workers and other personnel work on clearing the area of the remains of the World Trade Center Twin Towers' in downtown New York Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. (AP Photo Lawrence Jackson)
LAWRENCE JACKSON
World Trade Center
Rubble and ash fill lower Manhattan streets after two hijacked airliners were crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart collapsing the 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Boudicon One)
BOUDICON ONE
World Trade Center
Firefighters make their way through the rubble after terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
SHAWN BALDWIN
World Trade Center
New York Gov. George Pataki, left, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., tour the site of the World Trade Center disaster, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
ROBERT F. BUKATY
World Trade Center
Emergency personnel carry an orange body bag with the remains of a victim of the World Trade Center crash, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001. Two hijacked airliners crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, destroying both buildings. (AP Photo/Bill Farrington)
BILL FARRINGTON
World Trade Center
As rescue efforts continue in the rubble of the World Trade Center, President Bush greets firefighters at the site during a tour of the devastation, Friday, September 14, 2001. Bush is standing on a burned fire truck. Bush toured the disaster site on foot after getting a helicopter view of the devastation. More than 4,700 people remain missing in the destruction of the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
DOUG MILLS
World Trade Center
Work crews lift a fire truck from the debris of the collapsed World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan on Saturday evening, Sept. 15, 2001. Hundreds of firefighters who tried to save thousands trapped in the center's two towers following a terrorist attack are missing in the rubble. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CHARLES KRUPA
World Trade Center
An aerial view on Sept. 17 2001, shows the debris-clogged Winter Garden between the buildings of the World Financial Center near the World Trade Center which collapsed following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. These surrounding buildings were heavily damaged by the debris and massive force of the falling twin towers. Clean-up efforts are expected to continue for months. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy, Chief Photographer's Mate Eric J. Tilford)
ERIC J TILFORD
World Trade Center
Rescue workers continue their efforts Monday, Sept. 24, 2001, at the site of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center terrorist attack in New York. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
TED S. WARREN
World Trade Center
A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
GRAHAM MORRISON
World Trade Center
A piece of debris, possibly from one of the crashed airliners, is roped off by investigators near the World Trade Center site in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Lucian Mihaesteanu)
LUCIAN MIHAESTEANU
World Trade Center
Firefighters rest as rescue efforts continue at the World Trade Center in New York Wednesday Sept. 12, 2001. Many firemen are missing and feared dead in the rubble from the terrorist attack Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Beth Keiser)
BETH KEISER
World Trade Center
Father Brian Jordan, second from left, blesses, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2001, a cross of steel beams found amidst the rubble of the World Trade Center by a laborer two days after the collapse of the twin towers. The cross was from World Trade tower One, and was found in World Trade building Six and moved to its present location Wednesday. Other rescue and construction workers join Jordan for the ceremony. A protective mesh hangs on the building in the background. (AP Photo/Pool, Kathy Willens)
KATHY WILLENS
World Trade Center
A black-and-white border collie named "Cowboy," a search canine for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, yelps anxiously from the top of the pile of rubble at the World Trade Center site in New York Friday, Sept. 21, 2001. The 100 FEMA dogs certified nationally as Canine Search Specialists "have a sense of smell so keen that they pick up scents in the tightest spots, where no equipment can go," says Don Hull, a Los Angeles fire batallion chief with FEMA. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
ALAN DIAZ