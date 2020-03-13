America on hold as sports, entertainment, schools cancel over coronavirus

America has entered uncharted territory in the past 48 hours.
Travel restrictions into the U.S. take effect today. Leaders across the country are banning public gatherings, dozens of school districts and universities hit the pause button on classes, sports leagues suspended their seasons and major entertainment venues -- like Broadway and Disney World -- announced a halt in activities.
Despite the unprecedented measures, one top American health official said the number of outbreaks is "definitely going to get worse before it gets better."
There's no way around it, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Thursday night. "We will have a lot more cases."
At least 1,665 cases have been reported across 47 states. At least 41 people have died: 31 in Washington state, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak with at least 457 cases; four in California; two in Florida; one in Georgia; one in Kansas; one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.
The number of cases will likely continue jumping as more tests become available and some facilities begin conducting drive-through testing.
In New York, which reported 328 positive cases, the Broadway League said it is suspending all shows through April 12 "in support of the health and well-being of the theatre public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry."
It was one of many cancellations that left the public stunned.
Who else hit the pause button? The NBA, the NHL, MLB, PGA and Major League Soccer NASCAR announced it will hold events without fans for the foreseeable future.
The National Rifle Association also said it is canceling its annual meeting set to take place next month in Nashville. In 2018, there were more than 85,000 attendees, according to an NRA spokeswoman at the time.
And The Walt Disney Company announced the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida would be closing through the end of the month.
Across many states, the bottom line: stay home. If you have to go out, keep your distance.
Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico and Kentucky became the first states to announce statewide shutdowns on all schools K-12.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance Thursday to shut down all public and private K-12 schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, the state's most populous areas, for the next six weeks.
"Today's decision has a full range of implications from learning plans and childcare, to free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch, just to name a few," Inslee said in a statement. "I anticipate this will cause ripple effects... but we can't afford not to do it."
A day earlier, Inslee announced a ban on all events with more than 250 people in the state's largest three counties. He has also issued guidance for assisting living facilities to limit visitors after at least 10 homes reported cases.
The announcement paralleled the one made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who directed events with 500 or more people to be canceled or postponed and announced only "medically necessary visits" will be allowed in nursing homes.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was standing by Cuomo's announcement on large gatherings and called the city's rising numbers "striking and troubling." He said New York City saw 42 new cases in a day.
"We don't do any of this lightly, this is difficult," he said in a Thursday news conference. "We know it has a serious, serious impact on a number of businesses... that's really, really painful for the many, many people who work in that field."
Similar directives were issued by California, Oregon, New Mexico, Ohio and Utah leaders, who urged the cancellation of large public events.
In Georgia, which had its first death Thursday and reported 31 cases, officials designated a state park with emergency mobile units as an isolation location for residents who test positive.