Americans banned from Bahamas, too

(AP) — The Bahamas is banning travelers from the United States starting Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus infections followed the islands’ reopening to international tourism.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Sunday that the country had seen 49 new coronavirus infections since it opened on July 1, nearly a third of the total of 153 cases seen on the island since the start of the pandemic.
Most of the islands' visitors come from the United States, many from Florida, which has high and climbing rates of infection from the novel coronavirus.
“Regrettably, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy," Minnis said. "It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders."
Minnis said travelers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada will still be allowed to visit the Bahamas. Visitors and Bahamas citizens will need to present proof of negative results from a molecular COVID test upon entry.
With more than 3 million coronavirus cases in the United States, many countries have banned visitors from America. Countries in the European Union opened for international tourism this month but kept the United States off the list of nations allowed.
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.