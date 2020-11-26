Americans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings

"As long as you're maintaining your distance, you're not touching stuff and you're sanitizing your hands, people should see their families right now," she said.

The U.S. has recorded more than 12.7 million coronavirus infections and over 262,000 deaths. The country is still missing about eight infections for every one counted, according to a new government report Wednesday. Many people don't get tests, especially if they don't have symptoms.

More than 88,000 people in the U.S. — an all-time high — were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, pushing the health care system in many places to the breaking point, and new cases of the virus have been setting records, soaring to an average of over 174,000 per day.

Deaths have surged to more than 1,600 per day, a mark last seen in May, when the crisis in the New York area was easing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local authorities have begged people not to travel and urged them to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small.

"That'll make sure that your extended family are around to celebrate Christmas and to celebrate the holidays next year," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.