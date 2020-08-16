Americans waiting on a new economic stimulus — but Congress is in recess until Labor Day

Millions of people remain out of work and are getting far less in unemployment payments than they were two weeks ago.
The Senate, which last took votes Aug. 6, is likely to be gone until Sept. 8. The House at the moment plans no votes until Sept. 14. Members have been told they can be recalled to return with 24 hours notice.
As roughly 1,000 people die from the coronavirus each day, and the nation suffers through its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, no one from Congress or the White House tried to formally negotiate an economic relief plan last week, and nothing is planned.
Instead, before leaving town, Democrats and Republicans blamed the other side for the impasse.
"The Democrats have continued to let working families down. They're still rejecting any more relief for anyone unless they get a flood of demands with no relationship to COVID-19," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told colleagues. .
The Democratic-run House in May passed a $3.4 trillion relief package that would provide enhanced unemployment benefits through January, send $1 trillion to strapped state and local governments and provide billions for rental assistance and housing programs. Republicans have been particularly critical of the state aid, charging it would help bail out mismanaged pension programs.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the deadlock was the Republicans' fault.
"We passed our bill 90 days ago. It took them until two weeks ago to come back with a meager piecemeal bill that they put forth. They said, 'Oh, we all work better up against a deadline.' No, the virus doesn't have a deadline and nor does it take a pause," she told a news conference Thursday.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Democratic leaders tried to craft a compromise, but talks broke down Aug. 7.
Congress takes August recesses annually. Billed as "district work periods," members are supposed to travel their states and congressional districts, getting a sense of what matters to people.
They say they hear people blame both Republicans and Democrats. "It's a mix," said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of who people blame for the inertia. What he hears most, he said, is that "people just want the problem solved."
Or, said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., blame "depends on who you're talking to." He found that if someone has strong partisan views, Washington's craziness just reinforces those positions.
Gallup polling shows that the more Congress fails to act, the lower its approval ratings go. This summer, the numbers sank to 18%. The anger was widespread — Democrats' approval of Congress dropped from 39% in the spring to 20%. Republican approval fell from 24% to 14% and independents plunged from 32% to 21%. — McClatchy Washington Bureau
