America's virus problems 'really not good' as new cases surge, Fauci says

(CNN) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the US is "really not good" as new cases surge across the country.

"We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this. And I would say, this would not be considered a wave. It was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline," Fauci said in Facebook Live interview with National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

"The European Union as an entity, it went up and then came down to baseline," he continued. "Now they're having little blips, as you might expect, as they try to reopen. We went up, never came down to baseline, and now it's surging back up. So it's a serious situation that we have to address immediately."

His comments come as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the US -- with at least 32 states reporting higher rates of new cases this week compared to the last, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and more than 129,000 have died.