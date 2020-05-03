America's weekend was marked by park days and protests over coronavirus restrictions

This weekend under the coronavirus pandemic drove many people across the nation outside — some for recreation and others in protest.
States across the US are either holding fast to stay-at-home orders or beginning to phase out the restrictions, with several orders already expiring.
In California, people showed up in droves to protest restrictions put in place to combat coronavirus, which has killed more than 66,300 people in the country and infected more than 1,100,000.
More than 1,000 people, many seen not wearing masks, demonstrated with signs and American flags Friday at the California state capitol building to protest Governor Gavin Newsom's stay at home order, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol. More than 30 were arrested for "disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer," the statement said.
Further south, between 2,500 and 3,000 people gathered Friday at California's Huntington Beach to protest Newsom's closure of the state's beaches, according to Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy. There were neither arrests nor injuries.
More than 30 states have begun easing some social distancing restrictions — ranging from simply opening state parks to allowing certain businesses to restart.
Some of those states have let stay-at-home orders expire, with caveats restricting what businesses can open and how. One such state, Georgia, still requires the elderly to stay home until June 12. Other states, including Missouri, will ease restrictions starting Monday.
But the relief of life inching back to normal comes with warnings from experts that it could make the effects of the pandemic worse.
This week a model often cited by the White House upped its predictions for the US death toll by August, partially because of measures lifted prematurely.
And how deadly an "inevitable" second round of the virus will be depends on how prepared the United States is, the nation's leading infectious disease doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week.
Fauci has also warned that lifting measures prematurely could lead to a rebound of the virus that could put the US in the "same boat that we were a few weeks ago." — CNN
