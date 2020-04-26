An aggrieved Trump blames press for furor over disinfectant comments

After shocking the nation last week with his toxic suggestion that the coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant, President Donald Trump avoided the briefing room Saturday and retreated into the recesses of the White House, emerging on Twitter only to air his grievances about his press coverage.
Even as aides and allies have urged Trump to stop doing daily briefings, the president has commandeered the microphone, dispensing self-congratulatory assessments of his administration's handling of the pandemic. He's questioned some governors' desperate pleas for personal protective equipment, ventilators and Covid-19 testing equipment. He has railed at state officials who don't seem sufficiently grateful to him and snapped at reporters for "nasty questions" and unflattering news coverage.
While Trump does share the microphone with his medical advisers like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Deborah Birx, the President's own statements about the coronavirus at the podium have been threaded with falsehoods and inaccurate information, often stoking confusion that has to be cleared up later by his team.
On Thursday, Trump's tendency to muse aloud about baseless theories that usually live in the dark corners of the Internet veered into dangerous territory as he questioned whether it would be possible to kill the coronavirus by streaming light into the body or through a shot of disinfectant.
No one corrected him in that moment.
In the past few days state officials and disinfectant manufacturers have rushed to warn Americans about the dangers of using chemicals or household cleaners in any other manner than what is printed on the label.
Trump's controversial comments offered an opening to Biden, who weighed in on Twitter: "I can't believe I have to say this," Biden tweeted Friday, but please don't drink bleach."
I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020
In the midst of shifting explanations from the White House about the context of Trump's remarks in Thursday evening's briefing, the President hinted Saturday that his days at the briefing room podium might be coming to an end.
In one tweet, Trump questioned the value of holding White House press briefings, saying they are "not worth the time & effort" if the media is going to just ask "nothing but hostile questions." Trump also noted the "record ratings" for his appearances.
In a subsequent tweet, he tried to rewrite the narrative about his own early skepticism about the origins and potential spread of Covid-19.
I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020
"I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing?" Trump tweeted Saturday. "I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!" — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.