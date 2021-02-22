An Ohio bomb squad was called to disarm an adorable bag of kittens

Sheriff's deputies in Ohio were called when a suspicious bag was found outside of a church, but what was inside was not what they were expecting.

Upon opening the "suspicious package" on Thursday, the bomb unit from the Butler County Sheriff's Office discovered a cat and her six adorable 1-day-old kittens.

"When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn't hear ticking they heard purring!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Along with the family of felines, was a handwritten message written on a paper napkin stating that "Sprinkles" went into labor the day before.

"Mom's name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17th," according to the note.

The sheriff's office took the cat and her kittens to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton where they are "warm, cozy and fed."

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post on Friday that the kittens received baths when they arrived because they were soaked in their mother's urine.