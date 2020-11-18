And the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2020 goes to Michael B. Jordan

Jordan's steady rise has come through strong performances on television on series "The Wire" and "Friday Night Lights." He made his mark in film as police shooting victim Oscar Grant in "Fruitvale Station," boxer Adonis Creed in the "Rocky" sequels "Creed" and "Creed II" along with his stellar work as Erik Killmonger in the record-breaking "Black Panther."

Along with his acting endeavors, Jordan has championed change behind the scenes in Hollywood. He started his own production company, Outlier Society Productions, which was among the first to embrace the inclusion rider, adopting the pledge to seek diverse casts and crews.

Jordan has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and vocal about early voting registration for this year's election.

"I think there's a time and a place for everything," he told People. "I've been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action — big or small — to help create the change we want to see."

In 10 years, Jordan hopes to direct and produce more than taking on acting roles.