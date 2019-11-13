R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice." He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend's honor on "The Voice." The country singer then handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters "EGOTSMA" to signify the singer's many honors: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive.
Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"
The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film "Selma." He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on "Jitney" and took home an Emmy as a producer on NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar," a project in which he also played the role of Jesus.
Legend has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.
Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.
"I want to thank Blake Shelton," Legend said. "I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me."
Legend said his wife is proud of him.
"I've finally impressed her," he said.
People magazine names Idris Elba 2018's Sexiest Man Alive
LOS ANGELES (AP) — People magazine has named Idris Elba as 2018's Sexiest Man Alive, and the British actor says the honor has given him a boost of self-confidence.
Elba, who starred in "The Wire" and "Luther," was surprised after being crowned this year's winner, the magazine said.
"I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'" he told the magazine. "Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure."
Elba's selection was revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with the actor appearing via satellite from London. Fallon had Elba perform poses to match the magazine's cover description of him as a "sweet, smoldering superstar." Elba said of his selection, "My mom is going to be very, very proud."
The actor has also starred in Marvel's "Thor" franchise and as Nelson Mandela in the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."
Elba, 46, also performs on the side under the deejay name DJ Big Driis and has his own clothing line. He is also planning a wedding with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.
The actor has a 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and a 4-year-old son, Winston, from previous relationships.
Elba told People about his upbringing as an only child of African immigrants growing up in East London. The actor said his parents were strict and he got picked on often while attending an all-boys school despite playing an array of sports including football, basketball, cricket, hockey and rugby.
"I was very tall and skinny," recalled Elba, who stands at 6-foot-3. "And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, OK? I got picked on a little bit. But again, as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers."
Past winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and last year's honoree, country star Blake Shelton.
Elba will be featured in a special double issue that will hit newsstands Friday. The actor said he tries to live life without few regrets.
"Life isn't about thinking about what you should have done," he said. "I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today. You might as well do it to your heart's content."
Here's a look at the Sexiest Man Alive from previous years:
2017: Blake Shelton
2016: Dwayne Johnson
2015: David Beckham
2014: Chris Hemsworth
2013: Adam Levine
2012: Channing Tatum
2011: Bradley Cooper
2010: Ryan Reynolds
2009: Johnny Depp
2008: Hugh Jackman
2007: Matt Damon
2006: George Clooney
2005: Matthew McConaughey
2004: Jude Law
2003: Johnny Depp
2002: Ben Affleck
2001: Pierce Brosnan
2000: Brad Pitt
1999: Richard Gere
1998: Harrison Ford
1997: George Clooney
1996: Denzel Washington
1995: Brad Pitt
1994: Keanu Reeves
1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford
1992: Nick Nolte
1991: Patrick Swayze
1990: Tom Cruise
1989: Sean Connery
1988: John F. Kennedy, Jr.
1987: Harry Hamlin
1986: Mark Harmon
1985: Mel Gibson
The couple's children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the reveal of their daughter asking to turn off "The Voice" and go back to a movie. Teigen titled the post "The kids ... do not care."