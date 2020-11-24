Answer: Ken Jennings, 74-game 'Jeopardy!' champion

LOS ANGELES — Who will be the first "Jeopardy!" guest host when the game show resumes production?

The answer is the headline: Ken Jennings will succeed the late Alex Trebek, at least in the short term.

Jennings will be the first in a series of "interim guest hosts" of the classic game show when it resumes production Nov. 30, the show announced Monday. Those episodes will air the week of Jan. 11.

"Alex believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!' and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues."

"Jeopardy!" wrapped production with Trebek on Oct. 29, a little more than a week before his death from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.

Now, the show wants to create "a sense of community and continuity for our viewers" by bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, Richards said. Additional guest hosts will be announced in coming weeks.