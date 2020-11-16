AP Fact Check: Trump's bogus claims about Biden win, vaccine

During the presidential campaign, Trump frequently suggested a vaccine might arrive before the Nov. 3 election.

"What I said is by the end of the year, but I think it could even be sooner than that," Trump said in September about a vaccine. "It could be during the month of October, actually could be before November."

___

TRUMP: "As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a Vaccine after the Election, because they didn't have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives!" — tweet Nov. 9.

TRUMP: "The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn't want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I've said all along!" — tweet Nov. 9.

THE FACTS: His claim that Pfizer and the FDA withheld vaccine information until after the election is false. The company itself learned of the interim results a week ago, and the FDA was not involved in Pfizer's decision to announce its early results.

Every vaccine study such as the one done on Pfizer's is overseen by an independent data and safety monitoring board.