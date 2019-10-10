For people in Hong Kong angry over tactics used by the police to break up anti-government protests, the HKmap.live app was a handy little tool.
With real-time updates showing police movements, it helps steer users away from possible baton charges, volleys of tear gas and police ID checks.
For Apple Inc., that proved to be a problem.
Succumbing to pressure to take Beijing's side in the protest crisis shaking Hong Kong, Apple removed the smartphone app from its online store Thursday.
In doing so, it immediately alienated some customers in Hong Kong, even those who haven't been yelling in fury on the streets these past four months.
Apple phone user Canny Ng has taken to wearing black to express sympathy for the protesters though with a 6-month-old baby at home she's followed the demonstrations on TV, not in the streets.
Apple's decision was "not acceptable," she said, adding she'll think twice about buying more of the company's products.
HKmap.live is "quite useful," she said. "I just want to find a way that I won't see any police, especially when I'm wearing black. You're worried that, oh, maybe they will check your ID," she said.
The existence of such an app shows "most of the Hong Kong people, maybe they're really afraid of the police nowadays," she said.
While no longer available for download, the app still works for users who had already downloaded it to their Apple devices. It also works on Android devices and in web browsers.
As of Thursday evening, it was still posting locations of police patrols and activities.
Apple acted under pressure from various channels, including the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily.
"Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?" it asked.
The company said in a statement that it removed HKmap.live from its app store because it "has been used to target and ambush police" and "threaten public safety."