100 years ago: Sulphur Springs saw one of the deadliest train wrecks in Missouri history

Sulphur Spring

The wreckage and debris is observed the day after the train crash at Sulphur Spring.

In its long history, the settlement of Sulphur Springs on the Mississippi River near Barnhart is probably best known for a disaster.

Two trains met with vicious force on the riverfront tracks at Sulphur Springs on Aug. 5, 1922, with 34 people on board killed and 150 injured.

Sulphur Spring

Workers removed bodies from the debris, which was several feet deep.

"I saw them hit; you don't ever forget something like that," witness Earl Taubold would recall to the Post-Dispatch in a story in 1999.

"A lot of those old cars were wooden," Taubold said. "When they hit, it was just like an explosion, with pieces of wood flying everywhere."

The accident happened when a Missouri Pacific express train slammed into into a smaller local train, which was stopped to take in water at Sulphur Springs. Bodies and train cars were sent flying into the river.

Taubold recalled the vision of bodies being carried from the mangled cars  remained vivid in his mind for decades, despite having seen the gruesome sight as a 5-year-old boy.

The fatal wreck brought Sulphur Springs some unwanted national recognition as the site of one of the deadliest train accidents in American history.

