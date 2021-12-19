12 inches of snow and 4,115 fans: Looking back at one of the most bizarre nights in St. Louis Blues history

The victory boosted the Blues into a tie for third place in the NHL's West Division with the Atlanta Flames. The Blues get a chance to break that tie when they play the Flames in Atlanta on Friday evening.

The triumph also enabled coach Jean Guy Talbot to move into the No. 2 position on the list of Blues' coaching victories. He had been tied with Al Arbour. Talbot now has a coaching record of 43-38-13, while Arbour was 42-40-25.

The leader, of course, is Scotty Bowman, who piled up 110 victories during his tenure.

Talbot almost didn't make it to The Arena in time for victory No. 43. It took him more than two hours to get there from the farm near High Ridge on which he lives.

And two NHL officials, linesmen Bob Luther and Neil Armstrong, didn't show at all because their plane was grounded in Chicago.

St. Louisans Eddie Olson, normally the official scorer, and Rich Schweigler, normally a goal judge, took their places.

The Blues themselves were on hand early, and some of them felt that the early arrival contributed to their flatness in a first period in which Stephenson had to keep his club in the game by some brilliant goal-tending.