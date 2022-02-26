1876 • 'Whiskey ring' corruption trial in St. Louis was a national sensation

ST. LOUIS • The bailiff stood fast before a crowd pressing the courtroom door. "Unless you have a pass, or are under indictment for whiskey frauds, you can't see the show," he shouted.

Reporters from around the country jammed the U.S. Post Office and Custom House, 218 North Third Street, for a trial that began Feb. 8, 1876, and ran for 18 sensational days. The defendant was Orville E. Babcock, President Ulysses S. Grant's private secretary, who was accused of being a ringleader in the infamous "whiskey ring."

Babcock had been Grant's aide in the closing months of the Civil War. He was in the room when Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865.

With Grant's election to the presidency three years later, Babcock joined him in the White House and handled his correspondence. Prosecutors said Babcock also secretly ran interference for a multicity scheme of payoffs to let liquor distillers avoid taxes. No evidence suggests Grant took part. His error was misplaced loyalty.

The national scandal broke here in 1875. Four prominent local men already had been convicted when Babcock went on trial. Every day, crowds gathered on Third Street as Babcock, often attired in silk hat, light jacket and sky-blue pants, sauntered to and from his lodging at the Lindell Hotel, Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.

Prosecutors pieced together a case of incriminating coded telegrams for the jury of seven farmers, three blacksmiths, a wagonmaker and a bricklayer. Defense lawyers had something no one has enjoyed before or since - a deposition by a sitting president, taken in the White House, on behalf of a criminal defendant. They presented Grant's transcript Feb. 17. That same day, William T. Sherman, then a St. Louis resident and Grant's wartime brother in arms, took the stand and said of Babcock, "His character has been very good."

Babcock's lawyers painted the prosecution as attacking Grant himself, a man who once had been a farmer in south St. Louis County. On Feb. 24, the jury needed only two hours to acquit Babcock of conspiracy to defraud the government.

The jubilation began on Third Street and moved to the Lindell, where Babcock and friends, including Sherman in uniform, held forth from the balcony over Washington. Babcock told the crowd, "I can only thank you most heartily for your kindness."

He was the only major figure in the scandal to win acquittal, but soon was forced from the White House. Grant made him a lighthouse inspector, and Babcock drowned on duty eight years later.

The Old Custom House, at Third and Olive, was demolished in 1941 to make way for the Gateway Arch grounds.

