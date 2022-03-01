1893: Tesla stuns a St. Louis crowd with his first demonstration of radio

On March 1, 1893, at the National Electric Light Association meeting in St. Louis, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires. Here is how the Post-Dispatch reported that story.

The lecture and electrical exhibition given last night at the Exposition by Nikola Tesla was a brilliant success, the large hall being literally packed.

The apparatus used In the experiments was capable of producing, he said, an electro-static force of from 200,000 to 300,000 volts. A small apparatus, especially devised for showing the electrostatic force, was attached to the larger machine and Tesla, taking a pair of pliers, grasped the wire. The house was darkened and electric sparks could be seen to dart from his finger tips.

Some novel feats of dynamic electricity were then shown.

Two wires are usually employed to produce the ordinary incandescent light. Tesla showed that it could be done with one, using first an ordinary electric lamp and then a bulb with a piece of carbon in it.

Two copper bars with a crosspiece were placed on the stand and small bulb suspended between them. Then the current was turned on and Tesla said the wire had to vibrate from 2 million to 3 million times per second to produce the light. The experiment was successful and a number of similar ones were shown.

He then said that in his opinion energy could be transmitted through the air without a wire by means of a powerful machine properly located. He next showed that the high resistance of the filament of a lamp was not necessary to produce light, using for the purpose two 50-volt lamps, one with and one without a vacuum. The one without was the brighter of the two. Tesla next took a little bulb, which be said was painted on the inside with a chemical, and grasping the wire with a pair of pliers the current of 200,000 volts was allowed to pass through his body and the bulb held in the other band was illuminated.

Startling as this was he next took a long glass tube, which he illuminated in the same manner, swinging it over his head and twirling it around with his fingers. He said the light was produced by the incandescence of rarefied gas in the tube. He then produced a glow of light between two disks without using any wires.

His last experiment was to make the current pass in waves to light across the bench and then through his body, illuminating two glass tubes he held in his hands.

He was loudly applauded and given a perfect ovation at the close of the lecture.