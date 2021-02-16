1897: A murder most foul leads to the founding of Webster Groves and the first double hanging in St. Louis

Among its earlier settlers, Webster Groves counted many who built summer homes there, as well as city residents who fled from a cholera epidemic into its rural safety.

Citizens who enjoyed the feeling of security were dismayed when this headline appeared in the Jan. 24, 1896, edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

When Bertram Atwater stepped off the 8:08 at the Lee Avenue station that January evening, the first person he ran into was "Cottonhead" Smith.

Within a few minutes' conversation, the two set into motion a chain of events that would include violence, death -- and the reshaping of a quiet community.

They agreed that Smith, a 17-year-old robber passing himself off as a helpful Boy Scout-type, would carry the luggage of Atwater, a Chicago artist, and show the way to the home of Atwater's sweetheart.

But while Atwater primped at a local barbershop, his guide met two drinking partners at Brennan's Saloon and arranged an ambush. It was a dark and stormy night.