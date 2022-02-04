1900: A great fire wipes out a hive of industry in the St. Louis business district

If a cyclone had dropped from the clouds and scooped up a section visited by fire Sunday, the destruction could not have been more complete.

What was a hive of industry Saturday was a frozen, smoky waste of debris Monday.

The ruin is greatest in the two blocks on the west and east side of Broadway, between Franklin Avenue and Morgan Street. Here, only gaunt sections of walls indicate where buildings stood before the flames made the attack.

Thus read the front-page of the Sunday, Feb. 5, 1900, St. Louis Post-Dispatch after a department store fire, second only in damage to the great fire of 1849, wiped out four blocks of downtown St. Louis.

The blaze would kill one firefighter and cause more the $2 million damage.