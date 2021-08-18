1906: Skidoodling along during the first high-speed police chase in Forest Park

On Aug. 19, 1906, The Post-Dispatch reported on the St. Louis police department's first "high-speed" chase by police, known as "Skidoodle Cops." It happened in Forest Park, at speeds topping 25 mph. This is how we covered the event.

Automobile Policeman Cooney was thrown from his machine and badly-bruised as the climax of an exciting half-mile race yesterday afternoon in Forest Park.

Policeman Stinger, who was in a faster machine, overtook and arrested Charles W. Bernard of 1341 Union Boulevard, who signed his own bond to appear Monday in police court on a charge of exceeding the speed limit.

Stinger was in the new machine recently purchased for the use of the police in capturing violators of the speed law. Cooney was in the older machine, which is of smaller horsepower.

Cooney's chauffeur was Patrick Conley. The two automobiles were being driven along the Grand drive in Forest Park, near the Clayton road, when the policemen saw a car ahead of them running at a speed which they estimated at 25 miles an hour. Stinger, in the faster machine. drew ahead of Cooney, and overtook the fleeing automobile near the Jefferson drive, more than half a mile from the starting place.

Cooney, seeing the two machines come to a halt, ordered Conley to stop. The chauffeur shut off the current and applied the brakes with such force that the automobile "skidded," the rear wheels swinging against a tree. Both occupants were thrown to the ground.

Conley was unhurt. Cooney was taken to his home in Forest Park Home place, where his injuries were dressed. They are not dangerous.