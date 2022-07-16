1949: Gruesome coverage of a crash that took the lives of 5 St. Louis teens

On July 16, 1949, five St. Louis teenagers were killed when their convertible crashed into the rear of a cattle truck on Route 66 near Lindbergh.

The Post-Dispatch pages featured a photo of the wreckage with four of the five dead teens inside. Here is the original coverage.

An inquest will be held tomorrow in the deaths . of five teenagers killed early yesterday when a convertible coupe in which they were riding crashed into the rear of a loaded cattle truck on United States Highway 66 in St. Louis county.

The crash occurred a mile west of Lindbergh boulevard as the young men and women were returning from a party at Sylvan Beach. The convertible, traveling at a speed reported to be 60 miles an hour, wedged under the trailer section of the truck for three-fourths of its length. As a result of the impact, the tandem rear wheels of the heavy trailer were knocked forward, shearing bolts holding the axles to the frame, and allowing the trailer to settle down on the crushed automobile.

Those killed were: John F. Meiners, 18 years old, driver of the coupe; Richard C. Krech, 17; Miss Marlene Maurer, 16; Miss Margaret Ann Postal, 16, and Miss Patricia Ann Hughes, 17.

Heavy jacks and pinchbars were used to pry the vehicles apart. Both the truck and coupe were eastbound on the four-lane highway.

Francis A. Till, the truck driver, who was held on $1000 bond pending the inquest, said he was shifting gears on a long hill when the coupe struck the truck from the rear. He said he had slowed to five miles an hour.

Those killed had attended a farewell party for Gerald C. Sullivan Jr, son of a former University City councilman of 7540 Stanford avenue. With his family he left yesterday on a vacation that will end with him entering a religious order, the Brothers of Mary, at Galesville, Wis. The party was in a clubhouse at Sylvan Beach on the Meramec river. About 12 friends of Sulliven had attended and they were en route home at 12:45 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Jack Rohan Jr., son of a present University City councilman of 7521 Stanford avenue, who also had attended, the party, was returning home in another machine, close behind the one that crashed. He told patrolmen the lights on the rear of the cattle truck were "very dim." When patrolmen arrived at the scene, they found three lights still burning at the top of the trailer and one under the tailgate.

Miss Maurer is daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Maurer, 3446A Wyoming street. She was a senior at Roosevelt High School, is survived by a brother, Robert, in addition to her parents.

Miss Postal, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Postal, 7210 Dale avenue. Besides her parents she is survived by a sister, Mrs. Thomas J. White, and three brothers, John J., Eugene J., and William J. Postal Jr.

Mr. Meiners was the son of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Meiners, 1346 Hawthorne place, Richmond Heights. Surviving, besides the parents, are three brothers, Eugene, Raymond and Edward, and a sister, Claire Ann Meiners.

Miss Hughes, was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hughes. A a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, she is survived by her parents, a brother, Thomas Jr., and three sisters, Dorothy, Nancy and Susan Hughes.

Mr. Krech, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil H. Krech. 2503 Annalee ave., Brentwood, is survived by a sister, Mrs. Corelia Brockschmitt, and a brother, Emil H. Krech Jr., as well as his parents.